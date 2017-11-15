Closer economic cooperation between India, US will help both nations: Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said closer economic cooperation between India and the United States will help both the countries.
Replying to U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "We look forward to welcoming you @IvankaTrump. Closer economic cooperation between India and USA helps our people, particularly our talented and innovative entrepreneurs."
Ivanka will be in India to attend the three-day annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which will start on November 28, in Hyderabad.
"This week, Global Entrepreneurship Week, spotlights the incredible contributions of innovators across the globe. I am excited to join many of these remarkable entrepreneurs with Prime Minister @narendramodi in India for #GES2017 in just two weeks!" Ivanka had tweeted.
The GES is the pre-eminent global entrepreneurship gathering and is being co-hosted by the US and Indian governments in Hyderabad this year.
The mega event will bring together 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters from around the world for two-and-a-half days of training and mentoring sessions, networking, and investment matchmaking.
Ivanka will lead the American delegation and NITI Aayog's senior advisor, C. Muralikrishna Kumar, will front the Indian side.
The theme of this year's meet is 'Women First, Prosperity for All'.
