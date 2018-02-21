Cloud over e-wallet for exporters, mechanism may miss April 1 deadline

More than four months after its announcement, the proposed mechanism to help exporters pay Goods and Service Tax has seen little progress and may miss its April 1 deadline, senior government and industry sources said. Exporters has mooted the mechanism to the Finance Ministry, as a way to offer relief to the export sector, which continues to reel under a crippling liquidity crunch more than seven months after the was rolled out. The mechanism was even adopted by the government at the 22nd Council meet on October 6. Back then, the government had set an April 1 deadline for the mechanism which it has been trying hard to keep. However, that target is likely to be missed, a senior government official said, adding that a workable model of an online transaction platform is yet to be created. Once the platform does see the light of day, it will have to be tested, which would take more than a month, the official explained. Earlier, exporters were allowed duty-free import of goods that are used for making export products. Under the regime, they have to first pay the duty and later apply for a refund. However, the slow pace of disbursals by the government has meant that more than Rs 500 billion worth of refunds are stuck, according to industry estimates. As a result, labour-intensive sectors across the board, especially firms in the engineering goods and textiles spaces, continue to suffer.

Industry bodies representing small and medium scale companies have repeatedly told the that they have had to forego orders. In a mid-January letter to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) that has been reviewed by Business Standard, the has stated that a total of Rs 19.23 billion had been effectively given out as refunds till December. The wallet is expected to ease the situation with notional credits being assigned to each exporter's account. These credits can be used to pay and the amount in a wallet gets replenished when exporters get their refund. This will stay with the exporter and will help in free flow of working capital. Several problems in filing for refunds have yet to be resolved. Exporters also claimed that problems in filing electronically persist as some declarations, which are legally difficult to provide, are being insisted upon by the tax authorities. For example, exporters are required to declare that they have not or will not claim drawback. But many have already taken the drawback as the rules had allowed them. So exporters wait for the correction in RFD01 declaration, as they fear they may be hauled up for mis-declaration. "We have asked them to amend the declaration, which they have not done so far. So all those exporters aware of proper procedures, haven't even been able to file the applications as they would fall foul of these", said Ajay Sahai, director-general of apex body for exporters, Federation of Indian Exports Organisations. Under the pre- regime, government used the scheme to refund both excise and customs duties paid on inputs used for exports. However, after was introduced, the government reduced the rates and allowed them to be used only for refunds on inputs used. Even those who have been able to file the applications, haven't been able to give the manual copies which is require to complete the process. "While 80,000 applications have till a fortnight back been submitted manually, only a mere 3,900 manual ones have been submitted.", Sahai added. The simple reason behind this is that tax authorities refuse to accept them citing no instructions to do so while some have asked for bribes to accept these, multiple exporters told Business Standard.