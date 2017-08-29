CM Adityanath to inaugurate UP's first employment summit in Lucknow today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will on Tuesday preside over the inaugural programme of the first in the state.

The event will be held at the Scientific Convention Center here.

The chief minister has arrived at the venue along with Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Labour Minister

Chief Minister Adityanath is on record as saying that he is keen to generate employment opportunities for citizens of the state, and for this, his government has come out with an Industrial Investment and Employment Generation Policy-2017.

To woo industries, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has launched this comprehensive policy, which involves creating land banks, promoting country-specific industrial parks to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and helping set up private industrial parks around Lucknow-Kanpur, Kanpur-Allahabad, and Varanasi-Allahabad zones.

The sectors to be focussed upon include information technology, Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), electronics manufacturing, agro and food processing, dairy, green energy, handloom, textile, and tourism.

Some of the fiscal incentives, subsidies, and concessions announced by the policy include stamp duty exemption, capital and infrastructure interest subsidy, employee provident fund reimbursement and electricity duty exemption, subject to certain conditions, to attract investments.

The state government also plans to host a Global Investors' Summit to project Uttar Pradesh as an investment destination.

"The policy emphasises a need to ensure balanced regional development in Uttar Pradesh by means of facilitating linkages, fiscal incentives and leveraging regional advantages in Bundelkhand, Madhyanchal, Paschimanchal, and Poorvanchal," the policy stated.

Connectivity is an important theme of the policy and articulates the government's vision of building new metro rail services, airports and a new road corridor connecting Mathura, Kashi, Jhansi, and Gorakhpur on the lines of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and upcoming Poorvanchal Expressway, thereby linking the entire State.

It has been decided that Rs 5 crore will be given to establishing incubators in Lucknow as well.