CM Fadnavis promises 'biggest' farm loan waiver in Maharashtra's history

Maharashtra Chief Minister promised to implement what he termed as the "biggest" in the state's history by October 31, as the state-wide entered its sixth day on Tuesday.

"We will be writing off the loans of all deserving and needy farmers. For this, we shall make use of IT (information technology) -based technology. It will be the biggest in history," told media persons this afternoon.

Seeking to justify the "delay" — as alleged by farmers — he said the state government needs four months for identifying the needy and deserving beneficiaries.

In the past, there were irregularities in the schemes, and to avoid that the government will take the help of IT-based technology this time, he said.

Referring to the six-day long strike, said the government is "prepared for negotiations" with the genuine farmers' leaders, not with those who are firing from the shoulders of the farmers for politics.

Dismissing the claims of success of the and Monday's shutdown, said: "Of the 307 APMC's, 300 were working, three were on strike, and four had their weekly off yesterday. I have complete details of the people behind the violence in different areas and the (political) parties to which they belong."

Maharashtra has witnessed, since June 1, the first ever "strike" by several lakhs of farmers who have secured the support of ruling allies Shiv Sena and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

Besides, the opposition parties like the Congress, Nationalist Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and 35 major trade unions, various NGOs, lawyers and other groups have also supported and joined the farmers' agitation.