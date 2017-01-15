Coal imports down 25% at 14 MT in December

The coal import in November, 2016 was at 12.51 MT

imports fell by 25 per cent to 14.31 million tonnes in December, due to higher availability of domestic fuel.



The country had imported 19.15 million tonnes of in December 2015.



" import (all type of coals) in December 2016 stood at 14.31 million tonnes (provisional) against 19.15 MT in December 2015," mjunction, an online procurement and sales platform floated jointly by state-run SAIL and Tata Steel said.



"...Year-on-year imports were lower because public sector power generation companies have virtually stopped buying imported as they are getting almost sufficient supplies of domestic coal," mjunction CEO Vinaya Varma told PTI.



Mjunction is a joint venture between Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).



Further, Varma said, there was sharp increase in non-coking imports in December as compared to November last year as non-power sector consumers started stocking up the material in the aftermath of softness in international prices towards end of November.



"International prices softened by 15 per cent in the first week of December 2016 compared with the prices prevailing in the third week of November and this prompted price-sensitive Indian consumers to bring in higher quantities of imported that has consistency in quality," Verma added.



Expressing concern over import of despite being surplus in the dry fuel, and Power Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that India has set a target to replace about 15 MT of imported with indigenous fuel in the next few months.



Helped by a record production by the world's largest miner India, India reduced its import bill of the dry fuel by more than Rs 28,000 crore in the last fiscal.

Press Trust of India