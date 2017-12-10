Coal India to leverage mining expertise for diversification: Centre

Making a case for India's foray into metal and mineral mining, the government has said the state-owned firm being the biggest miner in the world would like to leverage the expertise for diversification.



"Since is the biggest miner in the world, it has the largest experience in and would like to leverage that for diversification," Secretary Susheel Kumar told PTI.



On being asked about the metal mines that is targetting, the secretary said, "Those specific things have to be crystallised."The public sector major is contemplating foraying into of new minerals and metals like iron ore, nickel, bauxite and copper to harness its expertise.When asked how the things are moving in this direction, the secretary said, "That depends on board. It has to come from within. I am told they (the board) have constituted some sub-group. They are working on it."The PSU miner, he said, is working on various areas including solar power.Last month, had said that the modalities for diversification into new mineral was expected to be ready in the next few months.According to CIL sources, the foray into new metals and minerals will not hinder or cause any conflict with production targets.India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic production, is eyeing 1 billion tonnes output by 2019-20.