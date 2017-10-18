Coal supply improved in Maharashtra, says Mahagenco

-
Electricity generator Mahagenco on Tuesday said the coal stock situation is improving in Maharashtra as the companies supplying the fuel to it have overcome the monsoon calamities.
Since September, due to untimely rains and shortage of coal stock with Mahagenco, the power production declined resulting in state distribution company Mahadiscom resorting to load shedding for almost 8-10 hours.
"Since last 10 days, the coal supply and thereby coal stock situation our thermal plants is improving day-by-day. In comparison with first seven days of this month, average supply of 18 to 20 coal rakes, which has improved to 22 to 25 rakes per day between October 7-17, as the coal companies have nearly overcome the monsoon calamities," Mahagenco said in a statement.
It said the situation improved especially after a high level joint meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with officials from Mahagenco, Coal India and India Railways.
"On an average we are receiving 25 rakes since the last 10 days. In addition to this we are obtaining daily about average 10,000-12,000 tonnes of coal by road transport to cope with increasing demand," it said.
Through these measures, Mahagenco is in a position to increase its power generation by 800-1000 MW per day in comparison with that in previous month.
"We believe there will be continual trend of such improvement in coal supply, so as to maintain adequate coal stock at its thermal plants as per guidelines of the Central Electricity Authority," Mahagenco said.
Load shedding had started in Maharashtra in September due to coal shortage in thermal plants supplying power to Mahadiscom.
