Coal supply shortage: How the crisis suddenly began and why

For those who remember the headlines that the current government made, a prominent one was 'coal surplus'. From 2014 onwards, the BJP government's clarion call was increasing coal production and improving supply. State-owned monopoly Limited was given a tall target of 1 billion tonnes of coal production by 2019; three arterial railway lines were started from Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh; and the number of railway rakes for coal supply was to be increased.

ramped up production by opening new mines. So much that one of its subsidiaries, CCL, was opening a new mine every month last year. This improved coal supply boosted confidence in the government, which then started the programme to reduce dependence on imported coal to nil. This is where the problems began.





At the same time, state-owned went on a drive to reduce its import dependence. typically blends 8-10 per cent of imported coal in case of a domestic supply crunch. As increased production, was pursued to reduce coal dependence. The thermal power behemoth, which runs 49,000 Mw of coal-based units, reduced its imported coal consumption by 85 per cent as compared to the previous year. This was to be met through domestic coal supply, which duly complied with. Private units, even those in western India, that were dependent on imported coal shifted their loyalty to domestic coal as claimed to have a surplus supply.





Crisis struck once peak summers came. Uttar Pradesh was the first to complain that it was only that was getting coal, while state-run and private units were facing a scarcity. Next in line came Maharashtra and Rajasthan, which had the same issue, and the latter suffered from power cuts.





By September end, average coal stocks at power plants were at a record low of five days. Last year, for the same month, it was 28 days. The number of rakes carrying coal for power sector was increased by the railway ministry. But this led to other sectors such as steel, cement and captive power units complaining of diversion of their rakes for power plants.





Currently, 23 power units with a cumulative capacity of 30,000 Mw have supercritical coal stock situation, which is less than three days of coal. The latest data from ports show that after five months of straight decline, have shown a spurt to 18 million tonnes, double over the past month.

The headlines have gone back to coal deficit. Earlier, states would blame the Centre, the Union power ministry would blame the coal ministry, and the coal ministry would blame railways. For a government that vowed to break down silos, this is the test of cooperative federalism that it claimed to reinstate.