Coffee exports up 11.51% in April

India's major export destinations include Italy, Germany, Greece, Belgium, Spain and Switzerland

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India’s coffee exports grew by 11.5 per cent year-on-year to $92.42 million in April this financial year on account of strong demand in the global markets.

The country had shipped coffee worth $82.88 million in April last year, according to the commerce ministry data. In rupee terms, the exports recorded a growth of 8.22 per cent at Rs 596.17 crore in April. India mainly ships robusta and arabica varieties of coffee besides instant coffee. Coffee is one of the most widely traded agricultural commodities in the world. India accounts for about 4.5 per cent of the world coffee production and the industry provides jobs to over 0.6 million people.

India’s major export destinations include Italy, Germany, Greece, Belgium, Spain and Switzerland. Coffee output in the 2016-17 crop year is estimated to decline to 316,700 tonnes from the record level of 348,000 tonnes achieved last year, due to severe drought in some key growing states, especially Karnataka.

The country’s tea exports too grew by 8.25 per cent to $49.74 million in April compared to $45.95 million in the same month last year. India is the world’s second biggest tea producer and also one of the largest consumers. It exports crush- tear-curl grade tea to countries like Egypt, the UK, and other traditional varieties to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

