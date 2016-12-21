Coming soon: More Trump-branded realty projects across India

The Trump Organization has signed up an Indian developer to build a residential building in the bustling New Delhi suburb of Gurgaon

India is set to get more Trump-branded projects as local developers seek to capitalize on the brand.

India is set to get more Trump-branded projects as local developers seek to capitalize on the brand. A story from The Wall Street Journal Friday took a look at the many projects around the world connected to the US President-elect Donald Trump, including those in India. Unimark Group, a developer based in Kolkata, has tied up to rebrand a previously planned residential apartment building in the eastern city into a Trump-branded project.The project is being redesigned to make it better and more luxurious to fit with Trump standards, said Dipanjan Ray, head of marketing at ...

Shefali Anand/ Wall Street Journal