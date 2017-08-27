Commerce Ministry to brainstorm on WTO issues regarding food security

Senior officials of the commerce ministry will brainstorm on several key issues related to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) here next week.



Officials posted at Geneva, including India's Permanent Representative to the J S Deepak, will participate in the deliberations, an official said.



The issues that may come up for discussions include matters pertaining to the forthcoming ministerial conference of in in December, fisheries subsidies and permanent solution on public stock-holding for purposes.The ministerial conference is the highest decision-making body of theThe issue concerns several developing nations which provide subsidised foodgrain to their poor.The deliberations assume significance as key members, including India, will meet in Morocco to deliberate upon the agenda which will be formally discussed atis pitching to fulfil the pending agenda which includes finding a permanent solution to the issue of food stockpiling.The country also wants members to deliberate upon a proposal submitted by in trade facilitation in services.On the other hand, developed countries, including the US, are pushing for inclusion of certain new issues like investment facilitation and e-commerce in the World Trade Organisation agenda.