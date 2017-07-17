Commerce ministry to set up 4 new centres on trade, investment issues

The on Monday said it is setting up four new centres to develop expertise for handling contemporary and future international related issue.



Commerce Minister said that approval has been given to the proposal to set up four additional centres - Centre for and Law; Centre for Regional Trade; Centre for Trade-Related Capacity Building; and Centre for Promotion.



"These centres are being formed to widen scope to better handle contemporary and future requirements like international law, regional studies, promotion and capacity building," she said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.Two of the centres - Centre for and and Centre for Regional -- have already become operational this year.These centres would help to expand the research capabilities of the centre for studies under renamed Institution Centre for Research and International (CRIT).The objective of the CRIT is to influence international discourse on and issues in consonance with India's interest.The centre for and would create a dedicated pool of legal experts who can advise the government on and issues.The centre for regional would analyse economic developments in different regions and assessing their implications for India.Centre for trade-related capacity building would undertake training for government officials/stake holders of India.Replying to a separate question, she said India so far has terminated bilateral treaties (BIT) with 58 countries."While approving the new Model BIT text in 2015, the government had also approved the proposal to terminate those out of total 83 existing BITs that India had signed with other countries, whose initial validity period had expired," she said.India had along with the notice of termination, communicated its intention to re-negotiate a new treaty with the aforesaid countries, based on the new model BIT text."India has received response from number of these countries including Switzerland, Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Oman, Qatar, Belarus, Thailand, Zimbabwe, Armenia, Morocco who have come forward to renegotiate a new BIT," Sitharaman said.