Street signs: Hopes rekindle for bankers
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 5 June, 2017

Turmeric prices are currently trading at Rs 5,466 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

Barley prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,452 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,430 per quintal for the coming couple of weeks tracking steady farm arrivals, stock liquidation pressure by stockists and subdued buying by malting industry.

Turmeric prices are currently trading at Rs 5,466 per quintal. Prices are falling over the past couple of weeks and are trading near multi-year lows. Demand is expected to revive in the coming days and new crop arrivals could also dry up. This could support prices and prices could move higher towards Rs 5,500 a quintal.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

