Commodity picks: 5 June, 2017

prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,452 per quintal. Prices are expected to lower towards Rs 1,430 per quintal for the coming couple of weeks tracking steady farm arrivals, liquidation pressure by stockists and subdued buying by malting industry.

prices are currently trading at Rs 5,466 per quintal. Prices are falling over the past couple of weeks and are trading near multi-year lows. Demand is expected to revive in the coming days and new crop arrivals could also dry up. This could support prices and prices could move higher towards Rs 5,500 a quintal.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain