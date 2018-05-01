Common Service Centres to soon start booking railway tickets

(CSCs) will soon start booking railway tickets, providing an opportunity to people in rural areas to buy train tickets in their villages and also augmenting the income of village entrepreneurs who have been hit hard by the decision of the (UIDAI) not to renew its agreement with them for Aadhaar enrolment.

Currently people in rural areas have to go to cities to book railway tickets as there are few options available in villages. With the launch of railway bookings in CSCs, people can buy train tickets in their villages because of the vast network of

Over 200,000 already have and the remaining 50,000 will soon have them too. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier asked the electronics and IT ministry to set up a CSC in every gram panchayat. There are about 250,000 in the country.

Electronics and IT Minister and Minister Piyush Goyal have discussed the proposal and the facility will be rolled out soon.





“ have become a major instrument for providing all necessary facilities at the doorstep of the rural population. The initiative, one of the largest in the world, will ultimately reduce the rural dependence on urban India,” Prasad told Business Standard. Prasad has often projected the as job enabler. According to the minister, about 1 million people are employed in and this number could go up to 10 million in the coming years.

There are about 280,000 across the country. Village-level entrepreneurs, who run the centres, act as banking correspondents for over 20 banks and provide passport, PAN card, health care, DTH and mobile phone recharge services. However, the faced a roadblock earlier this year when reports emerged that Aadhaar data was leaked by some village-level entrepreneurs for a fee, leading to the UIDAI not renewing its agreement with them for Aadhaar enrolment.

This led to a financial loss for village-level entrepreneurs, who used to earn a substantial amount by providing Aadhaar-related services. It also led to job losses.

An official in the IT ministry said railway ticket bookings would offset the losses suffered due to withdrawal of Aadhaar work.