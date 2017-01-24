Companies investing may have to fulfill fixed parametres for concessions

The government is planning to set down specific parameters for companies hoping to secure like on their in the country.

The decision comes after various government ministries have been embroiled in a complicated debate over whether to provide United States-based technology giant similar on their proposal to manufacture mobile phones in India.

On Wednesday, an inter ministerial panel comprising senior officials from the revenue department, department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as well as from the Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology and Environment are set to meet senior officials over the issue.

However, this group of officials will also be responsible for setting a comprehensive list of parameters which have to be satisfied by all companies in the future, a source in one of the ministries mentioned above told Business Standard.

The parameters currently under consideration include the amount of being brought in, the number of jobs being created as well the earlier established norm of rewarding companies bringing in 'state of the art' technology.

has asked for several tax benefits and other incentives, including long-term duty exemptions, to enter the manufacturing sector in India. However, various ministries have registered their disapproval with the over receiving any special treatment.

They have warned that this could create an unfair playing field whereby existing companies don't receive the same benefits. This might give rise to demands by such companies for retroactive measures by the government.

Also, the experience with has proved that deliberating on major investment offers on a case by case basis unnecessarily drags the process of approving such proposals, another official said.

According to the current foreign direct investment (FDI) norms notified by the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) in June 2016, 100% Foreign Direct Investment is allowed in single-brand retail although foreign retailers must obtain the approval of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) if the limit exceeds 49%.

Also, foreign entities that have "state-of-the-art" and "cutting-edge" technology will get an exemption from the annual mandatory 30% sourcing rule for the initial three years.

Thereafter, in the next five years, the company will have to meet the domestic sourcing norm at an annualised average rate of 30%.

Senior Commerce Ministry sources earlier said that had sought exemption from mandatory local sourcing of products on the ground that it makes state-of-the-art and cutting-edge technology products for which local sourcing is not possible. Also, it asked for the "creation of a suitable ecosystem".

On Tuesday, Senior Vice President for Operations at Apple, Priya Balasubramaniam met Sitharaman to discuss the companies plans to manufacture in India.

According to reports, the Taiwan based Winstron Corporation, an original device manufacturer, has initiated plans to start assembling of phones in Bengaluru.