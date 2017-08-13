Complete 3-mt NMDC steel plant by December: Parl panel to steel ministry

-
ALSO READCost overrun for 287 infra projects hits Rs 166,000 crore 94 infra projects worth Rs 150 cr and more facing delay, cost overrun: Govt 13,000 Mw delayed hydro projects stare at Rs 52,600 cr cost overrun: Study NMDC's Rs 18,000-cr steel plant may be completed by Dec Air India decision on non-veg food comes under Parliamentary panel lens
-
Taking note of delay in setting up of a 3-million tonne steel plant by NMDC in Chhattisgarh, a parliamentary panel has asked the Ministry of Steel to get cracking and ensure the job is done by December.
"The project was anticipated to be completed by May 2015. The revised anticipated completion has been shifted to December 2017," the standing committee on coal and steel chaired by Rakesh Singh said in its latest report tabled in Parliament.
According to the report, the committee was dismayed that revised capital expenditure is still under the process of finalisation despite approved capital outlay of Rs 15,525 crore.
It called on the ministry to take remedial steps to make sure there is no further delay in completion of the project.
The panel has also asked for progress status, with only four months away from the target.
It sought information on the money spent on the project since its inception and the cost overrun till date.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU