Congress accuses BJP of deception, hypocrisy on FDI in single brand retail

Shifting sands of Indian politics were evident on Wednesday as the Union Cabinet announced easing of FDI (foreign direct investment) rules for several sectors, including construction and single brand retailing. Opposition parties, including the Congress, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “hypocrisy” and “deception” over the issue of FDI in retail.

The Cabinet decision was also opposed by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — parent organisation of the BJP. Other affiliates of ...