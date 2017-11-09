Congress leaders hold protest at GST Council meeting venue in Assam

JUST IN
India's gold demand down 24% in September quarter as GST levy, PMLA bite
Dilasha Seth  |  Guwahati 

The crucial goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting in Guwahati started on a dramatic note on Thursday with the Assam Congress party leaders protesting outside the venue demanding a rollback of the indirect tax reform. 

Ripun Bora, president, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, with other state leaders including former Chief Ministers- Tarun Gogoi and Hiteshwar Saikia- and other party workers did a 'gherao' or encirclement protest at Radisson Blu, the Council meeting venue. They were eventually arrested. 

"We are protesting against the reckless GST and demanding a rollback of GST," said Bora in a tweet. 
GST officers across states are meeting on Thursday to create a consensus on key issues and lay the foundation for the upcoming minister-level Council meeting to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday.

The Council has an exhaustive agenda for the 23rd meeting that includes trimming of items in the 28% slab by 75%, easier compliance for assesses and small taxpayers and conceptual discussion on the inclusion of real estate in GST. According to the proposal of the fitment committee, the 28% slab should be limited to just 62 items including digital cameras, hair dyes, marble and granite and cement, among others.

Congress finance ministers will brief the press in the evening in Guwahati to put forth their discontentment on the poor implementation of GST, suggesting that the Friday meeting will be a stormy one and getting a consensus will not be as easy. 

The Council may also allow quarterly return filing for all taxpayers- a suggestion that has found support from the group of ministers (GoM), led by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The GoM report is said to have backed the move of allowing businesses to file quarterly returns.

Besides, composition scheme that allows flat rate of tax and easier compliance may be eased further. The Council may increase the threshold for eligibility to Rs 1.5-2 crore annual turnover, from Rs 1 crore at the moment. The move will require an amendment in the existing law.
First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 16:32 IST

