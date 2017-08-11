Considerable scope for monetary policy easing: Eco Survey-2

There is a “considerable” case for monetary policy easing by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) given that retail inflation is at historical lows and there is a wide divergence between headline numbers and inflation targets, Volume II of the Economic Survey 2016-17 said. The Survey was tabled in Parliament on Friday. The Survey, which was drafted by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and his economic division in the finance ministry, also criticised the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) inflation modelling and said that in the last 14 ...