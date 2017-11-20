Construction equipment players to gain from govt's infrastructure push

Government's push means gains for construction companies like JCB, and as they eye string of highway contracts to be offered by the government under the recently approved Bharatmala scheme.

sector is a demand and job multiplier, said Vipin Sondhi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of India . is a key player in the industry.

"There are five sectors - road, rail, irrigation, urban rejuvenation and real estate - that drive the business for companies. being one of the key drivers," said Sondhi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Excon said.

In October, the Union Cabinet cleared the Bharatmala project to construct 20,000 km of highways connecting western and eastern parts of the country at an estimated investment of Rs 7 lakh crore. These corridors will permit faster movement of cargo vehicles. According to the government estimates, construction of 10,000 km of highways annually has the potential of generating 40 million man-days of employment.

As many as 42,710 units were sold between January and September, this year, as against 37,346 units in the same period, last fiscal. The industry that is growing at a rate of 14 per cent is expected to touch the 25 per cent mark by the end of the current financial year (2017-18).

According to an industry expert, who did not wish to be quoted, "Since the real estate sector is down for a while, the business for the makers would mainly come from the rail and road sectors. If these two sectors see a growth of about 60 per cent, 30 per cent of that should translate into business for the construction sector players."

The leading players in the space include Hyundai, Caterpillar, Tata Hitachi, Escorts, ACE and BEML, suggest industry estimates.

According to industry estimates, the total size of the industry was $3 billion in 2015 and is expected to touch $5 billion by the year 2020.