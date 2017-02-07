Consultations on note ban were on since Feb 2016: Arun Jaitley

He said that on May 2016, RBI decided on printing currency of higher denomination

A series of consultations were held between the and top functionaries on since February 2016, before the central board took a formal decision and conveyed it to the which took the final call, was informed Tuesday.



Minister said eight of the 10 directors of the Board were present at the November 8 meeting which made an independent final recommendation with regard to to the government.



He said that in May 2016, the Board took a decision on printing currency of higher denomination as a replacement to demonetised currency.



"Consultations at a very senior level with the on this issue had started way back in the month of February 2016 itself.



"The Board in the month of May 2016, as a part of these consultations, had decided to go in for and approve the design and taken the decision with regard to the high denomination currency which was required to be printed as a replacement currency itself.



"Thereafter a series of meetings used to be held periodically, at times on a defined day once a week, where the seniors in the as also in the were in consultation. Because the decision had to be kept in utmost secrecy, it is for this particular reason that these were not put into public domain," Jaitley informed the during Question Hour.



Replying to supplementaries, the minister said the formal decision in this regard with this background was taken by the on November 8, but this had been preceded by a series of discussions which had started way back in February 2016 itself.



To a specific question on whether it was the that took the decision of its own or did the tell it to do so, he said, "The board met and independently applied its mind and made a recommendation to the government.



Jaitley said the long drawn consultation process with was carried on issues including and cessation of legal tender.



"A formal proposal to the to consider this matter in the Board is sent by the Ministry to the Board and independently considers it, applies its mind and accordingly makes its recommendation to the government," he said.



Asked specifically as to how many members of Board attended the meeting to decide on the issue, he said out of 10 members of the Board, 8 members attended the meeting.



He said there are a total of 10 members currently on the board of RBI, but there are some vacancies too and the appointment process for those vacancies is at a fairly advanced stage and are likely to be filled up very soon.



Asked to spell out the overall impact of as assessed by government, he said remonetisation was at a fast pace and steps were being taken by the to make sure that the hardship caused to the people is the least.



That is why a series of steps were announced including relaxation in terms of dealing with old currency so that some of the sectors do not suffer at all, Jaitley said.



"The has been making an analysis and the is conscious of the fact that there are in the medium term and long term several advantages in term of expansion of the formal sector of the economy itself.



"This will lead to larger digitalisation, which will lead to curbing of and crime money transactions. This will lead to larger revenues coming into the coffers of the government," he said.



As Shantaram Naik (Cong) expressed dissatisfaction over the reply given by the Minister, Chairman Hamid Ansari said, "If you are not satisfied with the answers, you know the procedures."



When T Subbarami Reddy (Congress) rose to ask a supplementary to a question on demonetisation, he was not allowed by the Chair as the maximum of three supplementaries had already been asked. "I am very upset and hurt," Reddy said citing his seniority in the Upper House and walked out.

Press Trust of India