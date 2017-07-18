Consumers hailed GST, but there's need for more awareness: Jitendra Singh

Consumers across the country have unanimously hailed goods and services tax (GST), Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday, stressing the need for launching awareness exercises to overcome certain issues.

"Even though there are some initial reservations among certain sections of [the] trading community during the transition phase following rollout, the consumers across India have, by and large, unanimously hailed the One Nation, One Tax reform introduced by the central government," Singh said in New Delhi.

The minister, however, stressed for launching awareness exercise by the government and other agencies to overcome certain issues related to the new taxation measure.

"The has been welcomed by all sections of society, particularly the middle and lower classes. (But) there are certain initial issues, which are more of transitory nature and would be overcome in course of time through the mass awareness exercise launched by the government and other agencies."

Singh's remarks came after a meeting with the National President of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), Manas Kumar Thakur.

Thakur informed that his organisation had opened a website — http://www.icmai.in — that contained a help desk page that could be accessed by anybody from anywhere for their queries about

In his meeting with the minister, the President disclosed that, on an average, there were at least 50 to 60 important queries being received online, the response to which was being provided in a time-bound manner within 24 hours, with the help of 60 experts spread all over the country.

Singh appreciated the services rendered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and other similar organisations which had a stake in the implementation.

He also suggested that like ICAI, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India could also introduce specialised courses for its members to deal with the new nuances related to