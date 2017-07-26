Continued decline in telcos revenue to impact govt collections: Manoj Sinha

Revenue collection from telecom services
in form of licence fee
and spectrum
usage charges may be adversely impacted in the current financial year if sales revenue of operators continues to decline, Union minister Manoj Sinha
said on Wednesday.
The telecom industry, including state-owned firms, and major banks
have apprised the government
about the financial stress, the telecom minister informed the Lok Sabha
today.
The telecom sector
witnessed a sharp decline in revenue in the second half of 2016-17, he said.
"The revenue decline in the second half of financial year 2016-17 was mainly concentrated in the last quarter of the year. The declining tariff
in the sector led to an adverse impact on revenue. The License Fee has declined in Q3 (October-December) and Q4 (January-March) of financial year 2016-17," Sinha said.
As per the data shared by Sinha, at the end of first quarter government
collected licence fee
of Rs 3,975.66 crore, Rs 3,584.04 in second, Rs 3,452.13 crore in third and Rs 2,663.29 crore in the last quarter.
"If this trend continues, the License Fee and the Spectrum
Usage Charges are likely to be impacted adversely during the current financial year," Sinha said.
The minister said that an inter-ministerial group (IMG) has been set up by the government
with representatives from Department of Telecommunications, Department of Financial Services, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Revenue.
The role of the IMG is to examine systemic issues affecting viability and repayment
capacity in telecom sector
and furnish recommendations for resolution of stressed assets. The panel has to suggest policy reforms
and strategic interventions for the telecom sector, he said.
