Contract farming law may cover all agriculture commodities

The proposed model law on contract farming, which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced in his Budget speech on Wednesday, could encompass all the agricultural and not restrict itself to only one or two commodities.



According to a senior official, the proposed legislation, which along with the improved model Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) Act and the model land leasing Act, will form part of the Centre’s integrated approach to re-energise farming activity in rural areas and also double farmers income.



“A model law on would, therefore, be prepared and circulated among the states for adoption,” Jaitley said.



The legislation comes close on the heels of Centre’s attempt to amend the Land Acquisition Act, which had to abandon due to strong protest from Opposition parties. All the three pieces of legislation are model laws as land and are state subjects and the Centre has very little role to play on that.



“We will soon constitute a high-powered committee of experts to frame a law on and are confident that it would become a reality soon,” the official said.



Minister Radha Mohan Singh, in an interaction with reporters, said the model law on will be formulated to make improvements in the policies related to agriculture.



At present, the model has a provision to allow but the official said idea behind a separate model law is to ensure that APMCs themselves do not become arbitrators on contract farming.



“That apart, at present, most laws on framed by the state governments concern include one or two farm and is only limited to marketing. But our model law will include all farm and also will have a comprehensive piece of legislation starting right from distribution of seeds,” the official said.



The second legislation, which is a new model APMC Act, to replace the existing law is also in the advanced stage of formulation. Officials said it could be a big improvement from the existing APMC Act, which was framed more than a decade back. “The new model will incorporate changes and will be more relevant to current market conditions,” said another official.



On the model land leasing law, the Centre is persuading state governments to enact it and has got the support of even Opposition party-governed states, such as Congress-ruled and Left-ruled Kerala. The Bill in question aims at enabling farmers and farming groups to lease their land for cultivation through a legal document, without dilution of ownership.



