Cooking gas price hikes might stop after March

However monthly hikes in kerosene likely, as Centre wants to deter its use in favour of cleaner fuel

However monthly hikes in kerosene likely, as Centre wants to deter its use in favour of cleaner fuel

The programme of a monthly rise in the price of government-subsidised kerosene is likely to continue beyond March (when this financial year ends). However, that in cooking gas (liquefied petroleum fuel or LPG) could be discontinued. Prices of both the subsidised cooking fuels are being revised every month since June; sometimes, even thrice in the 30-day span. Senior officials said the government wanted to discourage use of kerosene and promote LPG, a cleaner fuel. “To encourage use of LPG and win back the confidence of the middle class after demonetisation, the government ...

Jyoti Mukul