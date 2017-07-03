Corporate bond market: Liquidity in secondary trade rises

The market is slowly coming of age, with liquidity in the secondary market on the rise, according to the (FSR) published by the (RBI). “Various initiatives by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and to develop the market for corporate bonds over the past few years seem to be bearing fruit now,” went the report, issued on Friday.

Primary issuance in the space rose from Rs 1.74 lakh crore in 2008-09 to Rs 6.7 lakh crore in 2016-17. “Secondary market activities…are also on the rise, with 2016-17 witnessing growth of 26 per cent in a number of trades and 44 per cent in terms of volume (from) the previous year,” it said.

This is good for the market and issuers looking to tap it. A bank-dominated market is giving way to a market-based financial system.

“The pick-up in the capital market has, to some extent, offset the fall in credit growth,” the said, noting fundraising from the capital market has risen for the past four financial years.