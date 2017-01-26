Corporate debt market could be the benchmark of our performance: M S Sahoo

Interview with chairman of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India

M S Sahoo, chairman of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, tells Veena Mani and Indivjal Dhasmana in an interview the new system will strengthen the corporate debt market, particularly non-bank and unsecured debt. Edited excerpts: What are the parameters to judge the efficacy of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code? The new bankruptcy regime provides an opportunity to resolve insolvency wherever possible and provide a smooth exit wherever required in a market-determined and a time-bound manner. Let us look at measurable outcomes. There are ...

Veena Mani & Indivjal Dhasmana