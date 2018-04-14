Corporate Ministry's incorporation certificate proof of PAN/TAN: I-T dept

The Income department today said certificate of issued by the will be considered sufficient proof of PAN or TAN for corporates.

The Finance Act, 2018 amended section 139A of the Income Act, 1961 and removed the requirement of issuing PAN in the form of a laminated card.

"Hence, it is clarified that PAN and TAN mentioned in the COI issued by shall also be treated as sufficient proof of PAN and TAN for the said company assessees," it said.

An application for incorporation, allotment of (PAN) and allotment of Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) may be made through a Common Application Form submitted to the (MCA) in case of corporates.

The Certificate of (COI) issued by contains a mention of both PAN and TAN, the I-T department said.