Corporate profits, markets can double over next 4-5 years: Prateek Agrawal

Even as markets are hitting new highs, Prateek Agrawal, Business Head & Chief Investment Officer at ASK Investment Managers, which has total assets under management of over Rs 12,000 crore, tells Vishal Chhabria that valuations are still at fair levels, and there could be further gains aided by a revival in earnings growth. If done well, fresh equity issuances can help markets and investors, he says. Edited excerpts:

Markets have been hitting new highs, but valuations are at record highs too. Does that worry you?

No. I believe that in the context of declining interest rates, the valuations are fair given that markets discount future cash flows into the present. A close to a 2 per cent decline in interest rates over past 2 years and the expectation that interest rates would continue to remain low given the government focus on fiscal consolidation, has made 18-19x one year forward as the new normal vs 16.5X in the past. The fact that the long period growth outlook is strong given the reform momentum and strength in the global economy further aids present valuations.

Also, one has to see the profit margins of the present which are now at less than half the peak margins of over 7 per cent in 2007-8. Margins touched 3 per cent in FY2017, while the average of last 10-15 years is about 5 per cent.

We believe that as the capex cycle revives and investment into housing goes up over the next few years, we should expect an uptick in margins. It happened between 2002 and 2007, when margins moved from 2-3 per cent to 7 per cent led by buoyancy in the economy, favourable global economic trend and rising commodity prices. We had a backdrop of similar reform and macro economic template then as now.

The macro environment was favourable in terms of low fiscal and current account deficit, strong INR and low-interest rates just like now. In the present like in 2002-3, the economy is coming out of a sluggish period and has the benefit of pent up demand. Government spending has been high and has the support of FDI which is now at record levels and one of the highest in the world. On top of it, government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana should help catalyse private household demand for medium to low-cost housing.

So, chances of margin increase itself driving earnings over next 3-4 years are high. If we go back to average margins, profits will increase 50-60 per cent. Over next 3-4 years, if corporate tax rates decline as promised by government, profits could look up further. There is a very good chance of organised sector doubling profits over next 4-5 years (assume margins to improve from 3 to 5 per cent over this period and assume a 10 per cent nominal GDP growth). With luck it may happen slightly quicker and, markets should logically reflect the same.

Earnings have disappointed every year for last 3-4 years. What gives you confidence?

Last year itself earnings should have improved but got impacted by demonetisation. Festival season of last year was very good for India businesses. However, after digesting demonetisation and GST, growth is coming back. Festival season has gone reasonably well, monsoon was decent, minimum support prices for crops are up and PSU employees have started to get wage increases. Hence, we are hopeful. If this sustains and since second half has a benefit of an extremely low base of last year, earnings recovery could be really nice. The gains for the organised or compliant sector (includes listed companies) is another tailwind.

In FY18, the 16-17 per cent earnings growth expectations should be achieved. Maybe, we could beat it unless there is again a big event which makes us go back. Quick numbers from sectors like Cars, Two wheelers, energy demand and cement sales all point to recovery.

As a money manager, are you still finding good investment opportunities?

Yes. We invest only companies where we see earnings sustain for a long period of time.

As earnings compound, the value of the business increase and our investors make money in a sustained manner over a longer period in a relatively more predictable manner. In our portfolios, we have achieved compounded returns of 20-21 per cent post fees over 7 years, as portfolio earnings compounded at 25-26 per cent while over the same period the index compounded 8pct.

Investment opportunities are being found across many sectors. We are focussed on the high quality and high growth part of the market and believe that this part is pricing in less growth than what is being delivered by these businesses. An uptick in the economy would provide tailwinds. We are exposed to private sector banking, autos and auto ancillaries and consumer businesses. Sectors like textiles, insurance, chemicals and tyres are of interest to us.

Markets have seen a lot of equity issuances —— IPOs, divestments, QIPs, etc. Will this impact secondary markets?

That thought keeps coming. But, in some ways, it is good for the market. Good businesses give new opportunity to invest money. If fundraising is done well and investors make money, it actually keeps the sentiment up and vice-a-versa.

The past tells us that if there are a few large issuances clubbed together, as it happened in the recent past, in that brief period markets may take a step back because people are using the cash to put into a new offering. Importantly, the difference between now and last time (2007-08) is that very high-quality issuance have come to the market. In most cases, companies don’t need money. It is an exit by a PE. This money should be invested into another business. Earlier, companies had come rushing to raise money. So, it’s pretty healthy now.

How do you see the government’s bank recapitalisation move? Are you turning positive public sector banks (PSBs)?

In PSBs you would really value a bank on price per adjusted (for bad loans) book. Now, because the government is putting such a large sum, the price to book and price to adjusted book will converge. So, valuations should reflect the new reality.

The big question is at what price PSBs will get the infusion. In the past, the government has put in money at the then prevalent price. All said and done, there is a new lease of life. So, there have to be higher valuations. We are more positive than we were on this pack. We have taken some exposure but are not going overboard. In terms of capabilities, we have not seen much change and that keeps us wary. Let’s see the progress. Will there be a recurrence of the problems or not? If they do it well and we see the semblance of that we’ll get more positive.

Post PSB recap, do you see private sector BFSI players concede some market share gains to PSBs?

PSUs were not able to compete and that helped certain players. But most of the players who have done well in the stock markets have found their own new business niches. Nobody started 2 years back, but 10 years back. That time PSUs were very strong. And yet if they have done so well it is because they were doing something which was needed and was not addressed by anybody, both PSU or non-PSU. For example, microfinance, gold finance, small housing finance, two-wheeler/auto and consumer durable financing, kind of businesses really got built.