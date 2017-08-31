Cotton yarn exports dip due to rupee appreciation, GST levy

India’s yarn exports have declined by 9.79 per cent in the April–July period of the current financial year due to slow pick up from and Bangladesh, the two large destinations comprising around 50 per cent of overall shipments from

Data compiled by the apex industry body Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) showed India’s yarn exports stood at 283.18 kgs for the first four months of FY18. In terms of value, however, India’s total yarn exports stood at $916 million.



Domestic yarn manufacturers have been reeling under tremendous pressure since the demonetisation of the high-value currency notes in November last year. This is because a major chunk of the industry falls under the unorganised sector and deals primarily in cash.

The industry has also suffered a hit due to levy of 5 per cent that came to force after the goods and services tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1. Since yarn manufacturers never paid any taxes in the past, compliance under the regime brought the entire business to a standstill, even before the July 1 deadline.



The decline in exports has put massive investments in this sector at risk due to a 60-65 per cent fall in capacity utilisation owing to the weak demand from domestic and global

Yarn exporters from India, however, attributed the decline to the slow pick up from is the single largest market for Indian yarn, accounting for 31 per cent of country’s exports. Therefore, a substantial decline in exports to has a major impact on overall export performance. Exports to have declined by a staggering 48.58 per cent during the April–July period in 2017.

Yarn exports, surprisingly, have rebounded a bit after falling by a third to 130 million kgs in the in the first two months of FY18 over 198.5 million kgs in the corresponding period last year. Trade sources held that recovery was temporary as Chinese traders’ were more inclined towards imports from

“ is gaining market share at the cost of mainly due to zero tariff on imports to Whereas imports from attract a tariff of 3.5 to 5 per cent. Apart from that, Chinese textiles mills have invested immensely in textile and apparel sector in So, they are buying back yarn to from their own manufacturing units, thereby, cutting down imports from other countries including To regain India’s losing share in and other important markets, it is suggested that a 2 per cent incentive is provided to the sector under the Merchandise Exports from Scheme (MEIS),” said Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director, Texprocil.

Interestingly, has no base in but it has nevertheless emerged as the largest supplier of yarn to China, accounting for around 32 per cent of imports into

Meanwhile, Chinese textile mills have built a large inventory of and yarn over the past few years amid fears of a sharp increase in prices. Following the price hike, mills there started to use local and yarn resulting in a sharp decline in their import not only from but also from other surplus countries.