Cotton yarn exports dip due to rupee appreciation, GST levy

India’s cotton
yarn exports have declined by 9.79 per cent in the April–July period of the current financial year due to slow pick up from China
and Bangladesh, the two large destinations comprising around 50 per cent of overall shipments from India.
Data compiled by the apex industry body Cotton
Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) showed India’s cotton
yarn exports stood at 283.18 kgs for the first four months of FY18. In terms of value, however, India’s total cotton
yarn exports stood at $916 million.
Domestic cotton
yarn manufacturers have been reeling under tremendous pressure since the demonetisation of the high-value currency notes in November last year. This is because a major chunk of the industry falls under the unorganised sector and deals primarily in cash.
The industry has also suffered a hit due to GST
levy of 5 per cent that came to force after the goods and services tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1. Since cotton
yarn manufacturers never paid any taxes in the past, compliance under the GST
regime brought the entire business to a standstill, even before the July 1 deadline.
The decline in exports has put massive investments in this sector at risk due to a 60-65 per cent fall in capacity utilisation owing to the weak demand from domestic and global markets.
Yarn exporters from India, however, attributed the decline to the slow pick up from China. China
is the single largest market for Indian cotton
yarn, accounting for 31 per cent of country’s exports. Therefore, a substantial decline in exports to China
has a major impact on overall export performance. Exports to China
have declined by a staggering 48.58 per cent during the April–July period in 2017.
Yarn exports, surprisingly, have rebounded a bit after falling by a third to 130 million kgs in the in the first two months of FY18 over 198.5 million kgs in the corresponding period last year. Trade sources held that recovery was temporary as Chinese traders’ were more inclined towards imports from Vietnam.
“Vietnam
is gaining market share at the cost of India
mainly due to zero tariff on imports to China.
Whereas imports from India
attract a tariff of 3.5 to 5 per cent. Apart from that, Chinese textiles mills have invested immensely in textile and apparel sector in Vietnam.
So, they are buying back yarn to China
from their own manufacturing units, thereby, cutting down imports from other countries including India.
To regain India’s losing share in China
and other important markets, it is suggested that a 2 per cent incentive is provided to the sector under the Merchandise Exports from India
Scheme (MEIS),” said Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director, Texprocil.
Interestingly, Vietnam
has no base in cotton
but it has nevertheless emerged as the largest supplier of cotton
yarn to China, accounting for around 32 per cent of imports into China.
Meanwhile, Chinese textile mills have built a large inventory of cotton
and yarn over the past few years amid fears of a sharp increase in prices. Following the price hike, mills there started to use local cotton
and yarn resulting in a sharp decline in their import not only from India
but also from other surplus countries.
According to Arun Sakseria, a city-based cotton
and yarn exporter, the appreciating rupee
aggravated the situation. Between April and July, the Indian currency appreciated by over 1 per cent to close at 64.19 against the dollar. But, the rupee
reported an appreciation of over 5 per cent from its recent low level of over 67.02 against the dollar on February 17 this year.
INDIA'S COTTON YARN EXPORTS ON A DOWNHILL
|
Financial Year*
|
Quantity (million kgs)
|
Value ($ million)
|
2013-14
|
1310.14
|
4,555.38
|
2014-15
|
1253.33
|
3,938.19
|
2015-16
|
1307.11
|
3,610.56
|
2016-17
|
1203.25
|
3,352.25
|
2017-18
|
283.18
|
916
Source: Texprocil
*April-July period
