CPI inflation hits record low, IIP at three-month bottom

Economists expect CPI inflation to remain lower than the mandated 2 per cent in July

Economists expect CPI inflation to remain lower than the mandated 2 per cent in July

Growth in industrial production fell to a three-month low in May while consumer price index-based declined to a stipulated floor of 2 per cent, providing the Reserve Bank of India leeway to cut the policy interest rate in August.



Pulled down by capital goods, and the mining sector, the index of industrial production expanded 1.7 per cent in May, lower than the revised 2.8 per cent rate in April. was down to a record low 1.5 per cent in June from 2.2 per cent in the previous month.



Economists expect to remain lower than the mandated 2 per cent in July.



"Clearly, this low number and what it implies about underlying price pressures, as well as the latest data just released, is something that all policy makers will reflect upon very very carefully," said Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser in the finance ministry.



ICRA’s principal economist Aditi Nayar felt the balance was tilted towards a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. "Some members may choose to focus on the expected rise in post-August rather than the lower-than-expected prints over the last several months," she said.



She saw a low likelihood of rate cuts in the second half of the financial year with a reversal of the favourable base effect likely to push above 4 per cent.



On the low numbers, India Ratings Chief Economist Devendra Pant said, "It appears that demonetisation woes persist. India Ratings believes the lagged effect of demonetisation will remain at least till June."



In terms of broad sectors, electricity generation expanded 8.7 per cent in May against 5.4 per cent in April. Both manufacturing and mining performed dismally.



While contracted by 3.9 per cent in May after rising in April, fell for the sixth consecutive month at 4.5 per cent in May. The new category of infrastructure and construction goods was almost flat, growing 0.1 per cent.



Food prices continued to deflate at 2.1 per cent in June after a 1 per cent deflation in the previous month. An over 20 per cent deflation in pulses prices and more than 16 per cent in vegetables led the fall.



However, vegetables price deflation was likely to reduce next month due to the monsoon, Pant said.



in services, barring personal care and effects, declined in June from May.



Subramanian said reflected consolidation of macro-economic stability. "The last time we saw such inflation, according to a slightly different (IW), was in 1999, and before that in 1978," he said.



However, Pant said this was not a good sign for the economy with lack of both manufactured and services demand.



The increase in house rent allowance is likely to affect inflation, but its effect will be staggered.



Indivjal Dhasmana