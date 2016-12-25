CPI inflation may average 5.3% in 2017; rate cut likely: Nomura

The report said inflation is expected to remain sticky following GST implemented due to higher taxes on services

India's is likely to average around 5.3 per cent in 2017, up from 5.1 per cent in 2016, but the might still cut repo rate by 25 bps in the first quarter of next year, says a Nomura report.



According to the Japanese financial services major, 2017 could well be another year of 'sticky' that might breach the 6 per cent mark during the fourth quarter of 2017.



"We expect headline to average 5.3 per cent in 2017, up from 5.1 per cent in 2016 and 4.9 per cent in 2015," Nomura said in a research note.



The report said, the underlying is expected to remain sticky following the implementation, as higher taxes on services and the risk that manufacturers do not pass on the lower benefit to consumers could add 10-20 bps to headline CPI.



Additionally, the impending hike in house rent allowances due to the seventh pay commission recommendations can add 100-150 bps to headline inflation, it said.



"We expect to average 4.9 per cent in the first half of 2017, but at a much higher 5.8 per cent in the second half of 2017, owing to adverse base effects, with 6 per cent likely to be breached in the fourth quarter," the report said.



Though Nomura's projections suggest that underlying will remain around 5 per cent, yet, it expects rate cuts.



"On monetary policy, we expect the to deliver a final 25 bps rate cut in Q1 2017 (February), lowering the repo rate to 6 per cent, but stay on hold thereafter, as should move sharply higher in second half of 2017," Nomura said.



The report noted that while demonetisation has lowered perishable goods prices in the short term, it may not result in any sustained medium-term impact.



Moreover, nominal rural are expected to rise on account of the recent increase in minimum and higher MSPs. Rural has a high correlation with inflation.



Besides, "the RBI's monetary policy stance has changed from restrictive in 2015 to neutral/accommodative since mid-2016, which is another reason why the pace of disinflation should taper off," Nomura added.

