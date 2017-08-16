CPI, WPI inflation may accelerate, limit further monetary easing: Morgan

Retail and wholesale accelerated in July and the uptrend is likely to continue in the coming months, limiting the space for further monetary easing, says a report.



According to the global financial services major, both and have troughed in June and are expected to rise further in the coming months.



The wholesale rose sharply to 1.88 per cent in July from 0.90 per cent in June 2017, mainly on account of turnaround in prices of articles, especiallyRetail jumped to 2.36 per cent in the month, chiefly driven by hardening of prices of and confectionery items, pan, and"We estimate August and to rise further to 3.0 per cent and 2.1 per cent year-on-year, respectively, based on current trends in high-frequency prices and global commodity prices," said in the research note.Post-RBI's rate cut by 25 bps earlier this month, the debate on further easing continues on the expectation that inflationary pressures would remain subdued, providing the central bank with further room to ease.However, maintains that is unlikely to take up any further cuts as is expected to gradually edge back towards the target of 4 per cent.The report said on the expectation of rising further in August, the incoming data prints will likely mean that the MPC may adopt a wait and watch approach in the October meeting by keeping rates on hold.For easing of monetary policy, the report said, there is a need to see further deceleration in underlying pressures.