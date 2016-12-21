Cracker city Sivakasi shorn of its sparkle

Firecracker units of Sivakasi have not been able to resume work following the two-week after Diwali. It has been nearly two months since the festival. Demonetisation, which was announced a little more than a week after Diwali, has given the town, which produces 85 per cent of the country's firecrackers, little chance to resume operations. The crash crunch triggered by the ban on high-value notes has crippled the Rs 4,000-crore firecracker industry in this town. Of the nearly 820 units in Sivakasi, located around 480 km from Chennai, just about 200 units are up and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?