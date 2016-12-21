Cracker city Sivakasi shorn of its sparkle

The third of a six-part series examines how the firecracker industry in Sivakasi is coping after five weeks of demonetisation

Firecracker units of Sivakasi have not been able to resume work following the two-week after Diwali. It has been nearly two months since the festival. Demonetisation, which was announced a little more than a week after Diwali, has given the town, which produces 85 per cent of the country's firecrackers, little chance to resume operations. The crash crunch triggered by the ban on high-value notes has crippled the Rs 4,000-crore firecracker industry in this town. Of the nearly 820 units in Sivakasi, located around 480 km from Chennai, just about 200 units are up and ...

T E Narasimhan