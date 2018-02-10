Credit growth already occurring; fiscal position to be comfortable: Jaitley

Indications are that is already occurring, Finance Minister said on Saturday, while addressing the media in a conference along with (RBI) Governor Stating that this was a good sign, Jaitley added that with the recapitalisation of banks, the capacity to lend would improve. Addressing a press conference after meeting RBI's board in a customary post-Budget exercise, Jaitley also said that the last decision of the Monetary Policy Committee, chaired by Governor Patel, that decided to keep rates unchanged was a "balanced decision". Jaitley, who also met Sebi's board and top officials earlier today, said one of the factors that stood out from the capital market regulator's presentation is that there is an increased reliance on corporate bonds as far as credit is concerned. Patel said the equity-debt ratio for corporates is expected to get better going forward as the capital markets have shown a good trend in terms of raising funds through bonds. "We are already at a of 11 per cent or so," the RBI governor said. Jaitley said the should be comfortable next financial year and there are no worries at the moment regarding slippages in meeting the deficit targets. "... as far as is concerned, I see next year to be more comfortable as far as revenues are concerned.

I cannot see at this stage that there would be any slippages," he said.