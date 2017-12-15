Crisil core inflation tracker: WPI rises further in November to 3.9%

based on spurted further in November to 3.9 per cent, up from 3.6 per cent in October. The pick-up was driven by higher food (especially vegetables), and a mild uptick in core Fuel dipped, while manufactured products’ stayed unchanged.





In November, overall food (food articles plus manufactured food) climbed to 4.1 per cent, from 3.2 per cent, driven by a nearly 59.8 per cent rise in vegetables (prices of onion and tomato have skyrocketed since August).