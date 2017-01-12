Crisil launches new credit rating system for infrastructure projects

New credit rating framework would facilitate greater participation by long-term investors and lender

Rating agency on Thursday announced the launch of a new credit rating framework for projects that would facilitate greater participation from long-term and lenders.



"Crisil, in consultation with the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders, has developed a new credit rating framework for projects that would facilitate greater participation by long-term and lenders," the rating agency said in a statement.



The new rating system is based on the 'expected loss' (EL) methodology. Which means, the rating will be an expert judgement on EL over the life of the debt instrument by taking into account the two pillars of credit risk -- the probability of default (PD), and the prospects of recovery, the statement said.



had recently assessed that India's sector needs Rs 43 lakh crore investments over five years ending March 31, 2020, and the domestic corporate bond market will have to chip in with at least Rs 11 lakh crore because of capital constraints at public sector banks.



" believes that there is a need for new innovative structures such as debt funds, and credit enhancement mechanisms such as partial guarantees, that would enable long-term such as insurers and pension funds to pitch in and bridge the funding gap," the statement said.

