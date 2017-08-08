Crisil Sme Tracker: For small fleet operators, time to hit mainstream road

Small and medium road transporters will need to quickly re-engineer their business processes, improve tax compliance and scale up in order to compete with their larger, and organised, peers under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.



According to a report by the National Transport Development Policy Committee, about 75 per cent of transport operators in India own less than five trucks (small fleet operators or SFOs), while about 14 per cent own less than 20 trucks (medium fleet operators or MFOs), and 11 per cent own more than 20 trucks (large fleet operators or LFOs).



But after kicked in, prior electronic or e-way bills have become mandatory for consignments valued at over Rs 50,000. Now these have to be got through the Network portal, which would spawn greater compliance and transparencies. Moreover, the abolition of central and state taxes to usher in will lead to the emergence of key hubs in major locations, leading to increased freight load. These changes will erase the cost advantage that the unorganised have enjoyed over their organised peers, and bring down their market share, unless these players adapt to the new regime, and quickly.