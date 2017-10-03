CRISIL SME Tracker: Twin strikes trip firms in electrical segment

Surging and cheaper imports are impacting the profitability of MSEs manufacturing small electrical components and equipment. Additionally, intense competition and limited value-addition restrict their ability to pass on increases in input cost. Aluminium, and constitute around half of such cost. In the 12 months to September 30, prices of aluminium, and have surged 10-40 per cent.

An analysis of 250 such MSEs rated by CRISIL shows fluctuations in commodity prices have had an adverse impact on their profitability.

Additionally, demand for domestically manufactured products has been impacted because a 3.4 per cent rise in the rupee this year has made imports cheaper. Data from the ministry of commerce and industry show imports surged more than 40 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal over the comparable quarter of last year. In fiscal 2017, imports had increased 10 per cent.