Crop insurance claims unsettled from kharif 2016 in Gujarat, West Bengal

Amid the recent bout of floods in Gujarat and West Bengal, inundating thousands of acres of farm land, millions of farmers in these states are still awaiting their for 2016 kharif season.

The last date for submitting claims for kharif 2017 ended on July 31, though some states such as Maharashtra have demanded an extension of the deadline.

According to provisional data furnished in the Rajya Sabha till July 19, 2017 by the government, West Bengal along with Gujarat, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana had the worst record in settling under the scheme arising from

Ironically, in three among the six worst states, the ruling BJP or its allies are in power with the party being in the saddle for more than 10 years in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The official explanation for the delay in claims settlement is that in many cases state governments didn’t clear their share of pending premium dues or haven’t submitted required crop cutting data, both of which fall within their domain due to which the insurance companies failed to settle claims on time.

“As per the rules notified under the PMFBY, insurance companies have to settle their claims within three weeks from receipt of yield data from the state government and receipt of premium subsidy,” Minister of State for Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala said in a reply in Upper House of Parliament last month.

In many cases, delay in claim settlement is also a reflection of the insurance company.

“Also, was the first season of PMFBY and performance of any insurance product should be judged over a period of 3-5 years,” a senior government official said.

As per the reply tabled in Parliament, the last date of filing of claims for Kharif 2017 is July 2017 while few claims for rabi 2016-17 have been reported until July 19. This could also be because rabi 2016-17 was a normal monsoon year.

Even there, the performance of some states has been rather poor.

In rabi 2016-17, Chhattisgarh reported of around Rs 143 crore of which not a single penny has been settled as claims to the farmers as per provisional data received till July 19, 2017.

Uttar Pradesh reported claims of around Rs 1.30 crore in Rabi 2016-17 but less than 55 per cent were paid until July 19, 2017.



In Gujarat, the data showed that till July 19, 2017, claims amounted to over Rs 324.59 crore from kharif 2016, but less than 1 per cent had been settled.

In West Bengal, as against claims worth Rs 101 crore of, only Rs 93,000 has been paid to farmers.



Bihar has claims of Rs 286 crore from the 2016 kharif season but not a single penny had been paid till July 19, 2017.

In Telangana too claims worth Rs 65 crore have been reported but not a single paisa has been settled.



Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Rajasthan are the outliers where more than 95 per cent of the claims have been settled.