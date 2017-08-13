Crude-sourcing map shows early signs of change

The global crude oil market today is a buyer’s market, and India - as one of the major markets for crude oil - is broad-basing its fuel sourcing, in terms of geography. While the ranking of the top suppliers to India in the West Asian market is changing, countries like the Congo Republic, Angola, and Brazil also figure on India’s crude oil-sourcing map. This change in sourcing dynamics has also changed the ranking of supplier countries. The latest Petroleum Production and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data say on a cumulative basis, Iraq - with a share of 20.6 per cent - ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?