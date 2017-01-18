TRENDING ON BS
'Full demonetised amount to take time'
Currency in circulation shows rise after 9 weeks of fall

This may temper the surge in payments made through digital banking

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

For the first time after the decision to demonetise high value notes, the currency in circulation showed a net rise in the week ended January 13, 2017,  as RBI pumped more high value notes in the system.

Going by the pace of new currency notes coming into system, almost 80% of the currency is expected to be replaced by the end of February. This could nudge people to start spending. It may temper the surge in payments made through digital banking, analysts said.

The currency in circulation fell continuously for nine weeks as people deposited or exchanged old high value notes (Rs 500,1,000) at bank branches from November 10.

According to Reserve Bank of India data, currency in circulation rose by Rs 52,783 crore (5.9%) in week ended January 13, 2017. The outstanding currency in circulation stood at Rs 9,50,803 crore, up from Rs 8,98,020 crore a week ago.

RBI has been printing currency notes of high value denomination (Rs 500 and Rs 2,000) on higher scale. The situation is expected to improve further in next 4-5 weeks if more Rs 500 notes are brought into circulation. 

