Customs clearing most cargo within 4-days at JNPT: John Joseph

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai is now clearing 94 per cent of within four days from the existing 9-10 days, a senior Customs official said.



The customs department has urged exporters and importers to take advantage of schemes like Direct Port Delivery (DPD) and Direct Port Export (DPE) of the Customs to expedite clearance.



"JNPT Customs authorities have taken steps to clear around 94 per cent of within four days, a remarkable improvement over 9-10 days, a norm in the past," John Joseph, chief commissioner of customs, Mumbai Zone II, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said.



"We want at least 60 per cent of import to be cleared under the DPD scheme," he said.



He was speaking at an open house meet which was jointly held by All India Association of Industries (AIAI) and World Trade Centre Mumbai.



Joseph advised exporters and importers to take advantage of DPD and Direct Port Export (DPE) schemes of the customs to expedite clearance.



He also assured importers and exporters that duty drawback would be provided within 24 hours of submitting the documents.



"Our department enables importers to take immediate delivery of cargo, by allowing them to pay customs duty after two weeks (subject to a few qualifications). Our authorities can clear inward in one or two days, if importers opt for the DPD service," he said.



The DPD service helps importers save up to Rs 9,000 per box of imported by making redundant movement of good to a warehouse.

Press Trust of India