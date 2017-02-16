Dairy farmers seek MSP for milk

have urged the government to set a (MSP) for

Last year when markets were abundantly supplied, cooperative and paid Rs 19-20 for a litre of to farmers. This price resulted in a loss of Rs 2-5 a litre for farmers.

and are now paying Rs 25-30 for a litre of against a cost of production of Rs 20-25 a litre. But production has started falling with a gradual increase in temperature and farmers face an uncertain income.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 45th Dairy Industry Conference on climate change on Thursday, Arun Patil, chairman, Indian Dairy Association (west zone), said, “The government intervenes in pulses, onion and other commodities, then why not in dairy? borrow from banks for purchase of high-yielding cows and buffaloes. In case of a sharp fall in prices, farmers sell their animals. When prices improve, they again borrow to buy animals. This cycle results in massive losses for farmers.”

He added that the government should engage organisations like Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) for procuring additional to produce skimmed Despite India being the largest producer of milk, its share in the world market stands at less than 1 per cent.

Addressing the inaugural session, Arun D Narke, president, Indian Dairy Association, said, “To make the dairy business profitable, farmers need at least 50 per cent more than their cost of production. Also, cooperative and should pay farmers in time.”

India is self-sufficient in with an estimated production of 156 million tonnes in 2015-16. The country’s production has grown by around 10 million tonnes every year over the last five years. But India could lose 3 million tonnes of every year due to climate change because of a gradual rise in temperature and widening differences between day and night temperatures.