Darjeeling's tea gardens brace for hefty hit from bonus payouts

A political resolution to the over one-month long protests for Gorkhaland statehood could be around the corner as the government and the major Hill parties have started a dialogue, but it is unlikely to end the woes of the 87-odd in

The gardens, whose cash flows have been severely hit owing to total crop loss of the second flush, could see labourers press for high annual bonuses as soon as the operations resume.

According to industry sources, plantation workers have not been able to earn for over 70 days now because of the Gorkhaland agitation, and this could prompt them to demand hefty bonuses to compensate for their interim loss.

Around 100,000 permanent workers in Darjeeling's are paid daily wages, which are disbursed on a weekly basis. In case a labourer doesn't go to work, he or she doesn't get any wages, according to wage rules.

The Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, stipulates that irrespective of the allocable surplus cash by any company, a minimum 8.33 per cent of the annual wages has to be paid as bonus to the workers every accounting year. The maximum permissible bonus is 20 per cent.

S S Bagaria, chairman and managing director of the Bagaria Group and former chairman of the Tea Association (DTA), said a minimum 8.33 per cent bonus would result in an outgo of Rs 20-25 crore.

"As the gardens' cash flow and top line have been severely hit owing to the prime crop loss, I doubt how many gardens will be in a position to even pay the minimum bonus," he told Business Standard.

It is estimated that the tea industry has already taken a hit of Rs 220 crore, or 45 per cent of the annual earnings, on account of the ongoing shutdown.

According to another garden owner, bigger companies having gardens in either or the Dooars region in might be able to route funds to the estate and pay the bonuses but single estate owners or companies entirely dependent on the Darjeeling-Kurseong region would be hit hard.

"Even if we are able to reopen the plantations in late September or mid-October, at least some preparation for the next year's second flush production can be made. But for this year, nearly the entire crop is lost," he said, while adding that the rain flush or the third flush cannot be harvested, thereby, leaving the estate owners at the mercy of the fourth or the autumn flush. Prices of tea from the autumn flush are the lowest.

Nevertheless, legal provisions mandate that the plantations will have to pay the bonus.

The has already approached the government's labour ministry regarding the bonus issue and has sought for a speedy resolution of the shutdown problem.

"We have told the labour minister about the financial health of the companies as well as the industry. But till the gardens reopen, the percentage of bonus to be paid will not be clear," said Kaushik Basu, secretary general,

In West Bengal, apart from industry representatives and workers' trade unions, the state government is also a party to fixing the wages as well as the bonuses.

Last year, a 20 per cent bonus over the gross annual wages was paid.

After the Gorkhaland movement spiralled in mid-June, with Gorkha political parties calling for an indefinite shutdown, nearly all of the tea workers from the gardens joined the movement, resulting in an abrupt garden closure. Garden owners claimed that no notice of strike was served to the management by the trade unions, except the initial two-day strike in early June.

Despite a faction of the agitators calling off the shutdown till September 12, the tea garden owners, fearing political retaliation, are reluctant to reopen the gardens till the hill's largest political party- the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM)- consents to it. Meanwhile, GJM's general secretary, Roshan Giri has indicated that based on a "positive outcome from the talks with the government", the ongoing shutdown may be called off.