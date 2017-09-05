JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt to fix 300,000 tonne import quota for sugar mills in southern India

Xi urges BRICS grouping to push for more 'just' international order
Business Standard

Dassault in talks with India about more Rafale jets, says CEO

India ordered 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2016

Reuters  |  Toulon [France] 

In India, Dassault has 50 per cent offset obligation for 36 Rafale aircraft. File Photo: Reuters
In India, Dassault has 50 per cent offset obligation for 36 Rafale aircraft. File Photo: Reuters

The chief executive of Dassault Aviation on Tuesday said the company was still in discussions with India over the possible purchase of additional twin-engine Rafale fighter jets, on top of the 36 ones India ordered in 2016.

Eric Trappier told Reuters that a separate tender by India for a single-engine fighter jet was independent of the Rafale order and would not impact the negotiations.

"These are different projects," Trappier said on the sidelines of a defence forum in the southern French city of Toulon. "We're talking about additional jets. Nothing is decided, but we're not going to stop at 36."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 18:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU