TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

RBI's priority is cleaning up banks, says Viral Acharya
Business Standard

Data protection law is a 'fundamental thing', says Nandan Nilekani

The need for the law was felt after WhatsApp changed its policy of non-sharing of data for its users

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Nandan Nilekani
Nandan Nilekani

Former UIDAI Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Saturday said that India needed a data protection law "as soon as possible" as it is a "fundamental thing" so that the users can demand from the domestic or foreign companies to share their data when needed.

"This is not a technology problem, but a policy problem," Nilekani said here at the Delhi Economics Conclave 2017.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had said earlier that the government was planning to come out with a data protection policy this year.

The need for the law was felt after online messaging service WhatsApp changed its policy of non-sharing of data for its users after acquisition by Facebook in 2016 to permit sharing of the attributes of its users for advertisement targeting.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements