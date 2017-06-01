Dattatreya says current growth not translating into more jobs

Conceding that growth of the was not translating into more employment, Union Minister on Wednesday said a task force has been set up to compile figures of generated in the last three years.

"The current growth is a Many European and Asian countries, including India, are facing it... Growth is being reported but it is not reflecting in generation," he told reporters here.

A describes a situation in which an recovers from a recession but the job market does not.

"But we should also know that our country has only two per cent technical workforce, against the requirement which is huge," Dattatreya said.

However, the Union Minister for Labour and said the Narendra Modi-led government's initiatives such as 'Skill India' aim to address this shortfall.

He said it was true that the statistics department showed that generation figures appeared to be on lower side.

"But I have not received confirmed data from 23 ministries about job creation in their respective fields. I have therefore set up a task force to compile the figures and come up with (figures of) actual generation," he said.

The minister also said the current education system has too much emphasis on theory.

For instance, he said, in the engineering field 80 per cent curriculum is theory and 20 per cent is practical knowledge, while it should have been 75 per cent practical and 25 per cent theory.

"We need to have more practical approach towards educating the youth," he added.