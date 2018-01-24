Davos 2018: 'Together we can', PM Narendra Modi's message to CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met a group of Indian CEOs at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting here, as India presented a collective pitch for showcasing the growth story of the country. Those present at the meeting included Rahul Bajaj, Chanda Kochhar, Uday Kotak, Naresh Goyal, N Chandrasekaran, Anand Mahindra, Sunil Mittal, Ravi Ruia, and Chandrajit Bannerjee. Government officials present included S Jaishankar, Amitabh Kant, Ramesh Abhishek, and Atul Chaturvedi. “Together we can! Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indian CEOs present at the WEF working hand in hand towards a brighter future for the country,” the ministry of external affairs spokesperson tweeted with the hashtag IndiaMeansBusiness, the campaign being run by India in Davos this year. Modi narrated the India growth story and underlined immense growth opportunities presented by the country for global businesses. Modi became the first Indian prime minister to address the WEF here on Tuesday during which he talked about “serious” challenges and “grave concerns” facing the world, including terrorism. Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Amit Shah termed Modi’s speech at the WEF in Davos a “reason of pride” for all Indians and said the country offers opportunities to the entire world. Shah, who put out a series of tweets, said Modi has perfectly articulated India’s strengths and aspirations in the multi-conceptual world at Davos. “India offers unique opportunities to the entire world. It offers wealth with wellness, health with wholeness of life, prosperity with peace... India welcomes one & all,” Shah tweeted.

Referring to Modi’s speech at WEF’s plenary session, Shah said the prime minister had superbly invoked how Indian culture has always believed in uniting, not dividing.

“Our scriptures, written thousands of years ago, speak about ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. We are all united by our shared destinies,” he said.

Citing Modi’s remarks on climate change, Shah said it is a potent global challenge. Under Modi’s leadership, India has not only set ambitious targets in this regard but is also taking unprecedented initiatives to achieve them, he added.

Modi, he said, had raised his voice against terrorism at every global forum. At WEF, too, he gave a clarion call to the world, to unite to defeat the menace of terrorism.