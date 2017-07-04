Day 3 of GST: High streets take it in their stride

For high street shopping hubs, GST is like a recap of nearly what happened when VAT was enforced

For Sanjiv Mehra, a retailer in the capital's Khan Market, counted as among the most expensive high street shopping hubs of the world, implementation of goods and service tax (GST) is like a recap of what happened nearly 12 years ago when value added tax (VAT) was enforced."It is too premature to comment on GST, but 12 years back we faced the same problems when VAT was introduced. There are lot many complexities in GST and getting on board initially is quite capital intensive. Also, we are unsure about how we will get input tax credit on the old inventory," Mehra, who is also the president of Khan Market Traders' Association, said.Clearing old stockThe first working day after the implementation of GST saw lower customer footfalls than usual. For retailers, the biggest business was finding ways to clear old inventory. "The government should tell us how we are going to get input tax credit on our existing stock. At present we are paying from our pocket. We fear we will be hit by losses .

FFor Sanjiv Mehra, a retailer in the Capital’s Khan Market, counted as among the most expensive high-street shopping hubs of the world, implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is like a recap of what happened nearly 12 years ago when the value-added tax (VAT) was enforced. “It is too premature to comment on the GST, but 12 years back we faced the same problems when the VAT was introduced. There are a lot many complexities in the GST and getting on-board initially is quite capital-intensive. Also, we are unsure about how we will get input tax credit on the old ...

BS Reporters