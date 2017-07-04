TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

GST: Dalal Street cheers smooth road to new tax regime
Business Standard

Day 3 of GST: High streets take it in their stride

For high street shopping hubs, GST is like a recap of nearly what happened when VAT was enforced

BS Reporters  |  New Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata 

FFor Sanjiv Mehra, a retailer in the Capital’s Khan Market, counted as among the most expensive high-street shopping hubs of the world, implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is like a recap of what happened nearly 12 years ago when the value-added tax (VAT) was enforced. “It is too premature to comment on the GST, but 12 years back we faced the same problems when the VAT was introduced. There are a lot many complexities in the GST and getting on-board initially is quite capital-intensive. Also, we are unsure about how we will get input tax credit on the old ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Day 3 of GST: High streets take it in their stride

For high street shopping hubs, GST is like a recap of nearly what happened when VAT was enforced

For Sanjiv Mehra, a retailer in the capital's Khan Market, counted as among the most expensive high street shopping hubs of the world, implementation of goods and service tax (GST) is like a recap of what happened nearly 12 years ago when value added tax (VAT) was enforced."It is too premature to comment on GST, but 12 years back we faced the same problems when VAT was introduced. There are lot many complexities in GST and getting on board initially is quite capital intensive. Also, we are unsure about how we will get input tax credit on the old inventory," Mehra, who is also the president of Khan Market Traders' Association, said.Clearing old stockThe first working day after the implementation of GST saw lower customer footfalls than usual. For retailers, the biggest business was finding ways to clear old inventory. "The government should tell us how we are going to get input tax credit on our existing stock. At present we are paying from our pocket. We fear we will be hit by losses . FFor Sanjiv Mehra, a retailer in the Capital’s Khan Market, counted as among the most expensive high-street shopping hubs of the world, implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is like a recap of what happened nearly 12 years ago when the value-added tax (VAT) was enforced. “It is too premature to comment on the GST, but 12 years back we faced the same problems when the VAT was introduced. There are a lot many complexities in the GST and getting on-board initially is quite capital-intensive. Also, we are unsure about how we will get input tax credit on the old ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Day 3 of GST: High streets take it in their stride

For high street shopping hubs, GST is like a recap of nearly what happened when VAT was enforced

FFor Sanjiv Mehra, a retailer in the Capital’s Khan Market, counted as among the most expensive high-street shopping hubs of the world, implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is like a recap of what happened nearly 12 years ago when the value-added tax (VAT) was enforced. “It is too premature to comment on the GST, but 12 years back we faced the same problems when the VAT was introduced. There are a lot many complexities in the GST and getting on-board initially is quite capital-intensive. Also, we are unsure about how we will get input tax credit on the old ...

image
Business Standard
177 22